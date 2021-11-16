Flagler County School Board meeting heats up over book controversy

Angry parents showed up Tuesday night at a Flagler County School Board meeting.

Parents are upset about a book found in school libraries. They were set off when someone started reading an excerpt.

"Hey! Get her out of here. I got three kids in the room, if we can't read the other book y'all allowed in the schools, I want that right there stopped," shouted one parent.

"These quotes are taken out of context" explained another.

There was yelling, cheering, and protesting at the board meeting. Parents and students voiced their opinions about the book All Boys Aren’t Blue after one school board member filed a report with the Sheriff’s Office complaining that it was in some of the district’s libraries.

"But they’re still minors and they still need guidance," said one parent speaking at the meeting.

Board member Jill Woolbright filed the report after learning the book was in two high schools and one middle school library. The book contains scenes about masturbation and oral sex. It’s since been removed from the libraries, but the controversy continues over whether the book and several others should be banned.

"It’s not a political motivation. It’s not racial. This is not sexual orientation. It’s just following the current laws that we already have. And I stand behind his book just not in certain environments which is middle school libraries," said parent Tim Sharp.

"People are taking passages that constitute two paragraphs out of a 325-page book. They speak to experiences that people have in the real world," said parent Kathleen Brady.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating everything going on surrounding this book.

