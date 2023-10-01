FL child arrested for flaunting knife at school • FL man publicly beats ex, random man • High speed chase

A Florida 10-year-old was arrested for showing off a combat knife to classmates, shocking video shows a man brutally beating his ex-girlfriend and knocking another man unconscious, a Florida mom says her son with disabilities was found wandering outside a block away from his school, a Florida police officer was relieved of duty after taking deputies on a high-speed chase, a family's trip to Disney World turned into a TSA nightmare: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

10-year-old girl arrested for showing off combat knife to classmates at Florida elementary school: sheriff

A 10-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly bringing a combat knife to school and showing it off to her classmates, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The fifth grader was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on the school campus, a third-degree felony.

A Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy was called to DeBary Elementary School on Monday afternoon after a student was reported to have a knife in her possession on the school's campus, according to an arrest affidavit. The assistant principal told deputies that a student was allegedly displaying a knife in her classroom to other students.

Wanted Florida man taken down by deputies at Publix after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend at gas station

A man accused of violently attacking three people, including his 64-year-old ex-girlfriend and a good Samaritan who tried to intervene, at a gas station convenience store was taken down by deputies in a chaotic scene at a Publix in Central Florida on Wednesday.

Jose Chaidez was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, armed burglary with battery, burglary with battery, criminal mischief, and stalking.

The 35-year-old man allegedly attacked three people at J & S Food Mart, a gas station convenience store on Hinson Avenue in Haines City, on Saturday. Surveillance video from the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows Chaidez beating several people in the convenience store.

Mom claims school lost son with disabilities after he wandered from campus unnoticed

An Osceola County mother said her son left school at the end of the day, but he didn't end up at home. Instead, he ended up about a block away from the school before being found by a good Samaritan.

Vanessa Rhodes says her 8-year-old, Dominic, walked away unnoticed from Ventura Elementary School. She said it was unacceptable that this was allowed to happen as Dominic, who has disabilities, is supposed to have one-on-one supervision from a staff member to make sure he gets to the car safely.

"As a parent, when you know something is wrong, you get that gut feeling, and I had that instant gut feeling that he wasn’t in the school," Rhodes says.

Altamonte Springs police officer 'relieved of duty' after fleeing from Florida deputies: Police

An Altamonte Springs police officer was relieved of duty after he reportedly took Volusia County deputies on a high-speed chase, an arrest affidavit shows.

Zachary Morrissey, 28, was charged with fleeing and eluding police following a September 17 incident involving Volusia County deputies.

Two deputies were conducting a traffic stop around 11:42 p.m. on Fort Smith Blvd when one of the deputies spotted a black sedan traveling at an "extremely high rate of speed." The deputies said they could hear the driver slamming on the brakes.

Family's Disney World trip turns into nightmare after son with disabilities forced to sit on airport floor

An Indiana family flew to Florida for a wish trip, to take their son with disabilities to Disney World, but their trip went from magical to difficult when checking in with TSA on their flight home.

The Carter family travels with tons of medical equipment to make sure their 5-year-old son Easton is safe. He’s spent most of his life in the hospital, so this trip was really special.

She says their trip was perfect, until the flight home to Indiana.

"I said I had a letter of medical necessity for my son that we had a lot of medical equipment and things like that," said Carter.

Part of that equipment is a medical stroller. It looks like a regular one but acts as a more comfortable wheelchair for kids. The Orlando Sanford International Airport even tagged it as a wheelchair to make things smoother for the family while going through TSA security. And she has a doctor’s note saying for her son's safety he needs to be in the stroller. But carter says the TSA agent told her this.

"He said we don’t go by the tags, we gage that ourselves and decide who is going to stay in it or stay out," said Carter.

Not only did her husband have to carry her son through a metal detector, but Carter says it took a supervisor nearly 45 minutes to inspect the stroller, so her son was sitting on the floor while TSA went through their bags, and she almost missed her flight.