Five charged in Orlando smoke shop drug and firearms investigation, officials say

United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announced the return of a federal indictment charging five individuals with drug trafficking and firearms offenses tied to Smoke Break Productions, an Orlando-area smoke shop.

According to court documents, Angel Luis Carrasquillo operated Smoke Break Productions as a marketplace for drugs and firearms. He and his co-defendants, including Rogelio Vidal, Jr., Andrew Abbott, Jahmil Lally and Christopher Alonnzo, allegedly distributed narcotics and firearms to multiple individuals through the store.

Officials emphasized that an indictment is a formal charge, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the case will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Noah P. Dorman.

This prosecution is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice aimed at combating illegal immigration, dismantling cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protecting communities from violent crime.

The operation builds on the Department’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program, streamlining resources to fight violent and organized crime across the country.