Fish sandwich returns to Chick-Fil-A right in time for lent

Chick-Fil-A announced that their seasonal Chick-Fil-A Fish Sandwich has returned to select restaurants for the late winter and early spring.

They said that selection locations across the country will offer this entree between Wednesday, February 26 and Saturday, April 11.

The sandwich replaces the signature chicken-protein for cod and is topped with Chick-Fil-A tartar sauce. Other fish options will be available, including:

Traditional Fish Sandwich, with two portions of fish

The Deluxe Fish Sandwich, with tomato, lettuce and American cheese

Boxed 2- and 3-count Fish entrees and meals

The Chick-Fil-A website includes a list of locations that are serving the fish items. Several Central Florida locations are included in that list, like their Oviedo Mall and Sanford location.

Lent takes place between Wednesday, February 26 and Thursday, April 9. Many people give up items for Lent, including food options.