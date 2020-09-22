First day of Fall brings 'cooler' temperatures to Central Florida

Tuesday marks the first official day of Fall -- and Central Florida is feeling a bit of a cooldown.

The highs on Tuesday will hover around the mid-80s across most of Florida.

"Overall, we've got a decent weather day for the area. Highs hit in the lower-mid 80s, mixed skies, and breezes," says FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King.

You may want to break out a light sweater for Tuesday night when temperatures in many areas fall into the mid to upper 60's.

"Little cooler tonight with the vast majority of our viewing area heading down into the cool 60s! While it's not a mighty chill, should be a comfy night for the area. Enjoy!"

