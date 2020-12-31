Fireworks forecast: Near-record warmth ahead of next cold front

Central Florida will say good-bye to 2020 with some warm weather.

Orlando will hit 82 degrees, which is well above-normal for this time of year. The normal high is 71 degrees, according to climatological records.

Over the next two days, some spots across Central Florida will approach or break record temperatures.

In Leesburg for example, a record high of 83 degrees was set on New Year's Eve in 2015. The record for January 1 was set in 2016, when Leesburg hit 84 degrees.

If you are celebrating, by midnight, weather will be comfortable around 70 as the fireworks hit the sky and the champagne is popping! Overnight temperatures will remain mild, in the mid-to-upper 60s.

On New Year's Day, it will be HOT, with highs around 83 degrees.

The warmer weather will last through most of the weekend before our next cold front comes through.

"We will have a cold front move over the state by Sunday and that will increase the rain chance," says FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas. "And behind that front, some colder air."

A cold front will move across Central Florida on Sunday, increasing the chance for showers.

Expect drier, cooler air to settle over the state on Monday and Tuesday, with wake-up temperatures in the 40s, and afternoon highs in the mid-and-upper 60s.

