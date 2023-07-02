Fireworks at Port Canaveral canceled due to 'technical difficulties'

article

A fireworks show at Port Canaveral has been canceled due to technical difficulties in the fireworks display.

The show, which was arranged by The Cove Merchants Association, was supposed to take place Sunday night, but the association says unforeseen circumstances have prompted the cancelation.

In a statement, The Cove Merchants Association said:

This is a 15-year event that is close to our hearts and something we love doing for our community, but it is out of our control, and we have exhausted every effort to no avail. Thank you for your understanding.

As a result, the street party on the lawn of the Exploration Tower has been canceled as well.

There are plenty of options still available to those looking to celebrate the 4th in Central Florida this year.

Some include Red Hot & Boom in Altamonte Springs, Party in the Park in downtown Winter Garden, and more.