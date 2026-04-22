Anna Kepner death: Timothy Hudson pleads not guilty in cruise ship murder case, awaits trial while free

The Brief A 16-year-old accused of killing Anna Kepner has pleaded not guilty in federal court and requested a jury trial. He remains free pending trial, with no detention hearing yet scheduled, drawing concern from a former investigator. Both sides are preparing for a trial, which will rely heavily on forensic evidence from the cruise ship.



A 16-year-old boy accused of raping and killing Anna Kepner on a Carnival cruise ship is headed to trial after entering a not guilty plea in federal court, attorneys said Wednesday.

The suspect, identified by prosecutors as Timothy Hudson, waived a full hearing that lasted less than two minutes.

What's New:

During a hearing in Miami on Wednesday, Hudson's defense team formally entered a not guilty plea and requested a jury trial. He did not appear in court in person.

Authorities have not said why Hudson remains free pending trial, and no detention hearing has been scheduled. Prosecutors and defense attorneys declined to comment following the proceeding.

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The case stems from allegations that Hudson killed his 16-year-old stepsister while aboard a cruise ship. He faces violent federal charges that could carry a life sentence if convicted.

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A former investigator said the decision not to detain him is unusual and raised concerns about public safety. Legal experts say prosecutors would need to request a detention hearing and show he is either a danger or a flight risk to hold him in custody before trial.

What's next:

Both sides are now preparing for a fast-moving federal trial, with attorneys indicating key forensic evidence, including DNA collected on the ship, will play a central role in the case.