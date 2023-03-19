Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters: High-speed crash levels power pole in Alachua County

By Fox 35 News Staff
Published 
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A two vehicle crash in Alachua County caused one of the vehicles to overturn, toppling a power pole. 

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, at the intersection of East University Ave and SE 43rd Street. 

Alachua County Fire Rescue says when units arrived on scene they found one of the vehicles hit a wooden power pole and broke it into three pieces also pulling it out of the ground. 

Two people were injured and taken to the 

hospital as a result of the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time. 