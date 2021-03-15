Fired DeLand police officer back on the job

article

A DeLand officer terminated in 2018 over an excessive force incident is back on the force effective Monday.

Johan Mulero was fired after the city said he mistreated and wrongfully arrested a DeLand resident during a 2017 disturbance call.

At the time, the resident, Allan Kidd, told FOX 35 the officer tore his shirt and gave him a black eye. Kidd ended up getting a settlement from the city.

Mulero has been reinstated following an appeal. The city said an independent arbitrator ruled to give Mulero a two-year unpaid suspension, instead and is requiring him to go through training.

The city tells FOX 35 the decision was made based on technicalities.

"In our view, he received a fair investigation but there were some technical things the investigator had to do… Basically, didn’t dot all of his 'I’s and cross all of his 'T’s," said city spokesperson Chris Graham.

Advertisement

He added the city stands by its investigation and its initial decision to terminate the officer, calling the system flawed.

"It’s unfortunate that decision was made, but he’s our officer now and we’re going to support him, and he’s going to have to go through a lot of training to make sure this doesn’t happen again," he said.

FOX 35 has reached out to the attorney for the officer.