Fire Weather Warning: Gusty winds, low humidity increase fire danger risk

A Fire Weather Warning is in place from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. for Orange, Lake, Sumter, Osceola, Seminole, inland Volusia, and Marion counties.

The combination of low humidity, wind gusts of 20-25 mph, and an ongoing drought have created an increased risk of fire danger today.

It's imperative to limit any outdoor burning and use caution with fire-prone materials.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Other than the fire risk, today will be a beautiful day. After a cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, plan for a warm day under mostly sunny skies with comfortable humidity levels.

Temperatures will remain below-average, climbing into the upper 70s at the beaches, low 80s inland, and close to the mid 80s along the I-75 corridor.

Mostly clear and cool conditions prevail overnight.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Wednesday morning lows will dip down into the low to middle 50s northwest of I-4 and into the low and middle 60s southwest of I-4.

Our dry and pleasant stretch continues this week. High temperatures will gradually inch their way back into the mid 80s by Friday.

In terms of rain chances, they'll be few and far between as the best chances take place near the coast. And still, these chances will be very low and isolated as a whole, at only a 10-20% for our coastal counties.

Next weekend, temperatures will heat up in a big way. Plan for highs in the upper 80s and into the low 90s for the weekend and early next week.