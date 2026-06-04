Crash shuts down stretch of I-95 southbound in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A stretch of Interstate 95 in Brevard County is closed due to a crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened on the southbound side of I-95 at Port St. John Parkway in Cocoa.
All southbound lanes of the roadway are closed as authorities investigate the crash.
No additional details about the crash have been released.
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The Source: The information in this story was provided by Florida Highway Patrol.