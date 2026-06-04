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Crash shuts down stretch of I-95 southbound in Brevard County

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Brevard County News
Published June 4, 2026 6:40 AM EDT
Published June 4, 2026 6:40 AM EDT

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A stretch of Interstate 95 in Brevard County is closed due to a crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on the southbound side of I-95 at Port St. John Parkway in Cocoa.

All southbound lanes of the roadway are closed as authorities investigate the crash.

No additional details about the crash have been released. 

Live Florida traffic map: Orlando crashes, road closures and detours

The Source: The information in this story was provided by Florida Highway Patrol. 

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