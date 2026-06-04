Fraternal Order of Eagles Orange City chapter reopens nearly 3 years after fire

The Brief The Orange City Fraternal Order of Eagles has reopened its headquarters nearly three years after a fire destroyed its former building. Members celebrated the return of a gathering place they say feels like home and reflects the organization's resilience. The nonprofit plans to hold a grand opening ceremony June 27.



Nearly three years after a fire destroyed its longtime headquarters, the Orange City chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles has reopened in a new building.

It marks a major milestone for the nonprofit organization's more than 300 members.

What they're saying:

Members gathered for a soft opening this week, celebrating the return of a space many consider a second home.

"This is their place to come home," said Janine Jewell, secretary of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4201.

The reopening comes after a July 13, 2023, fire that destroyed the group's former headquarters. Investigators determined a lightning strike caused electrical issues that sparked the blaze. A neighbor who spotted smoke alerted those inside, allowing everyone to evacuate safely.

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At the time, members described the loss as devastating.

"When I saw it, my heart just fell out," then-Chairman Danny Reisinger said after the fire.

Others vowed the organization would rebuild.

"We'll rebuild and come back stronger," member Chuck Cowburn said at the time.

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On reopening day, members walked through the doors of the new facility smiling, hugging and reflecting on the chapter's journey.

"There's some that have not seen the building till today, and just to see their reaction is amazing," Jewell said.

While the building itself is new, members said the sense of community that defined the organization remains unchanged.

"The building's different, but the memories will live in here forever," Jewell said.

Photos displayed inside the new headquarters commemorate the 2023 fire and the rebuilding effort that followed.

The chapter plans to hold its grand opening celebration on June 27.