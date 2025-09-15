Fire at St. Cloud apartment complex leaves 27 residents displaced, officials say

The Brief A fire broke out early Sunday evening at an apartment complex in St. Cloud. The electrical fire caused no damage to the building and no injuries. Because power was cut to the building, 27 residents were displaced.



A fire broke out on Sunday night at a St. Cloud apartment complex, leaving 27 residents displaced, officials say.

What we know:

The St. Cloud Fire Rescue Department (SCFRD) says it received a call of a fire at an apartment complex just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The apartment complex is located at the 700 block of Minnesota Ave. in St. Cloud.

Officials say the electrical fire caused no damage to the building and no injuries.

However, the fire did lead to the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) cutting power to the building. This left 26 adults and one infant displaced, according to the fire marshal on scene.

The American Red Cross said it worked on the response, where 22 units were affected.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

A shelter has been identified for those who are displaced and in need of shelter at the St. Cloud Methodist Church on Ohio Avenue.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released any details on what may have caused the fire to break out. They are continuing to investigate.