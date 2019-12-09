Fire rescue: No one injured after truck crashed into bathroom at Chuck E. Cheese

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a truck crashed into a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant on International Drive.

“This was kind of a freak thing for that pick-up truck to travel in reverse and crash into the building,” Orange County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Mike Jachles said. “It was captured by the store’s surveillance camera, which was ironically right about where the truck crashed into.”

SKYFOX shows the aftermath after a pick-up truck crashed into a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant on International Drive Monday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

They said the driver of the pickup was driving without a license.

Troopers said he was in the parking lot of the building next to the restaurant when he backed into the restaurant.

They said they do not know why he backed into the restaurant.

He is being charged for not having a license and improper backing.

The truck slammed into the restaurant’s women’s bathroom.

Officials say no one was inside the bathroom at the time.

“The driver of the truck was not injured,” Jachles said. “Fortunately, for the time of day, it was early in the day on a Monday. There probably couldn’t have been a better time if this was going to happen, to happen.”

The Chuck E. Cheese was closed for a good portion of the day after the crash.