Fire reported at Sanford Bojangles early Thursday morning: officials

A structure fire at a Bojangles restaurant in Sanford is now under control, according to the Sanford Fire Department.

A fire was reported at the fast food chain location on South Oregon Avenue early Thursday morning. Just after 7 a.m., firefighters shared an update saying the situation was "under control."

At the time of the incident, heavy smoke was seen outside the building. The people inside were evacuated.

Sanford Fire Inspectors and the State Fire Marshal will investigate and determine the cause of the fire.