Fire reported at Sanford Bojangles early Thursday morning: officials
SANFORD, Fla. - A structure fire at a Bojangles restaurant in Sanford is now under control, according to the Sanford Fire Department.
A fire was reported at the fast food chain location on South Oregon Avenue early Thursday morning. Just after 7 a.m., firefighters shared an update saying the situation was "under control."
At the time of the incident, heavy smoke was seen outside the building. The people inside were evacuated.
Photo: Sanford Fire Department
Sanford Fire Inspectors and the State Fire Marshal will investigate and determine the cause of the fire.