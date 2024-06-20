Expand / Collapse search

Fire reported at Sanford Bojangles early Thursday morning: officials

By Dani Medina
Published  June 20, 2024 11:57am EDT
Sanford
FOX 35 Orlando

Stream FOX 35:

SANFORD, Fla. - A structure fire at a Bojangles restaurant in Sanford is now under control, according to the Sanford Fire Department. 

A fire was reported at the fast food chain location on South Oregon Avenue early Thursday morning. Just after 7 a.m., firefighters shared an update saying the situation was "under control."

At the time of the incident, heavy smoke was seen outside the building. The people inside were evacuated. 

Image 1 of 3

Photo: Sanford Fire Department

MORE SANFORD NEWS

Sanford Fire Inspectors and the State Fire Marshal will investigate and determine the cause of the fire. 