Fire at Orlando apartment complex displaces 8 residents

A fire displaced eight residents and affected ten units in an Orlando apartment complex on Thursday, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 4200 block of E. Michigan St. around 11 a.m. One unit was destroyed, three were heavily damaged, and six sustained minor smoke and water damage.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Michigan Ave. between Conway and Conway Gardens Rd. was closed to traffic while crews conducted a thorough search to ensure everyone was accounted for, as an initial call indicated that people were trapped.