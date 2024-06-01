Fire crews respond to large wildfire in Volusia County

Several fire departments were on the scene of a large wildfire in Osteen, according to the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association.

The fire started in the Pell Road area and was initially 150 acres, before another fire in the area grew it to a total of 905 acres, according to Volusia County Fire Rescue.

Multiple helicopters dropped water while bulldozers were used to contain the perimeter, according to officials.

Fire officials said the fire did not cause any injuries or damage any buildings.

There was no need for evacuations and the county has arranged for shelter of large animals if needed, according to officials within the Volusia County Fire Rescue.

Officials with the county said they will continue to monitor the situation.