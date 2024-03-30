Expand / Collapse search

Fire burns at abandoned motel near International Drive, firefighters say

By Leeann Figueroa
Published  March 30, 2024 8:42am EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters are responding to a fire at a two-story abandoned motel on South Kirkman Road, according to the Orlando Fire Department. 

Around 6:15 a.m., firefighters arrived on the scene and found a fire that had extended to about a quarter of the building, firefighters said. 

At this time, no injuries have been reported, according to authorities. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.


 