Fire burns at abandoned motel near International Drive, firefighters say

Firefighters are responding to a fire at a two-story abandoned motel on South Kirkman Road, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Around 6:15 a.m., firefighters arrived on the scene and found a fire that had extended to about a quarter of the building, firefighters said.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, according to authorities. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.



