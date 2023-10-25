FHP trooper shoots woman after pursuit through Flagler County, officials say

A woman was shot by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper after she allegedly attempted to flee from the officer during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, the trooper initiated a traffic stop on a white Acura for reckless driving around 5:40 p.m. in the Palm Coast area.

The vehicle, which was occupied by two women, pulled away from the scene. About 10 minutes later, near 16th Rd. and Ocean Crest Way in the Hammock Beach community, the driver crashed the vehicle.

"I saw about 20 cop cars. It was insane, it was taped-off over in the parking lot, where I was parked, and everyone was just wondering what was going on," said witness Sonny Schweizer.

According to the FHP, as the trooper tried to apprehend the driver, the driver fled once again but reached a dead-end roadway.

The driver reportedly accelerated toward the trooper who fired his gun in response.

The woman was shot and later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been notified and will conduct an investigation, which is standard procedure when Florida law enforcement officers are involved in a shooting,