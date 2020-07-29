FHP: Teen killed after car splits in half during crash in Lake Mary
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A 19-year-old passenger was killed on Tuesday night after the BMW he was in crashed, splitting the vehicle in half, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in Lake Mary at Country Club Road and Continental Blvd. The 21-year-old driver is in critical condition.
According to FHP, the driver was traveling northbound on Country Club Road when he crashed into a tree.
"After the impact, the vehicle split into two pieces," FHP said in a news release.
The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger were taken to Central Florida Regional.
The crash remains under investigation.