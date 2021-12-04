FHP searching for driver who abandoned car after fatal hit-and-run in Orlando

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

Troopers say a silver 2017 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Hiawassee Road around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday. A 49-year-old man was walking in an

unknown direction. FHP says the car hit the man and immediately fled the scene.

MORE NEWS: Police: Officers shoot, kill armed man on Florida Institute of Technology campus

The man later died at Orlando Health.

Advertisement

Troopers looking for the vehicle found it abandoned a few miles from the crash scene. This crash remains under investigation