FHP: Pedestrian standing in middle of I-95 hit and killed

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says a pedestrian standing in the middle of I-95 was hit and killed early Wednesday morning.

The deadly crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-95 near Edgewater in Volusia County.

According to FHP, the pedestrian, for an unknown reason, was standing in the roadway. A vehicle traveling southbound was unable to avoid the man and hit him. Two other vehicles also traveling southbound ran over the man, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

The lane closures extended from exits 249 to 244. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

If you can, get off just before that at S.R. 44. Head to the east. You can take either Old Mission Road or U.S. 1 to get back on I-95.

