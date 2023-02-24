FHP: Part of Florida Turnpike in Lake County shut down after deadly, multi-vehicle crash

Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning, prompting the closure of the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Lake County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near mile marker 286 in Howey-in-the-Hills. Drivers are being diverted to U.S. Highway 27.

Troopers said the crash involved six vehicles – two tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles.

"Motorists should expect heavy traffic and delays for several hours while this crash is being investigated and cleared," FHP said in an email to FOX 35 News.

Traffic is backed up for over 7 miles.

