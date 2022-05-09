FHP: Orlando man arrested in hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old boy last year

article

An Orlando man has been arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old boy in December, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jared Ryan Prochazka, 23, is facing charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene involving death.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a warrant was issued for Prochazka following the crash that happened on Dec. 22, 2021. FHP says a vehicle, allegedly driven by Prochazka, was driving on Montello Drive west of Tree Ridge Lane and collided with 13-year-old Gabriel Ortiz who was riding his bike.

Ortiz was pronounced dead at Arnold Palmer Hospital.

FHP reached out to the Orange County Sheriff's Office for assistance in the arrest. Prochazka was reportedly arrested on Sunday.

