FHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Winter Park restaurant
article
WINTER PARK, Fla. - A motorcyclist has died after crashing through a window at a restaurant in Winter Park.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a Denny's near Lee and Wymore roads. No other vehicles were involved.
The identity of the motorcyclist was not immediately released. FOX 35 has a crew at the scene gathering more information. Check back for updates.
Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.
Advertisement