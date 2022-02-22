Expand / Collapse search

FHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Winter Park restaurant

Published 
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

(Courtesy: FHP)

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A motorcyclist has died after crashing through a window at a restaurant in Winter Park.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a Denny's near Lee and Wymore roads.  No other vehicles were involved.

The identity of the motorcyclist was not immediately released.  FOX 35 has a crew at the scene gathering more information.  Check back for updates.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines. 