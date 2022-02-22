FHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Winter Park restaurant

article

A motorcyclist has died after crashing through a window at a restaurant in Winter Park.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a Denny's near Lee and Wymore roads. No other vehicles were involved.

The identity of the motorcyclist was not immediately released. FOX 35 has a crew at the scene gathering more information. Check back for updates.

