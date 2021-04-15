FHP: Man ejected, run over in fatal accident on S.R. 417 in Sanford

article

A 33-year-old man was killed in Sanford on Thursday morning after being ejected from his vehicle and run over during an accident on State Road 417.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the man was driving his pickup truck northbound on the 417. For an unknown reason, he left the roadway and traveled into the grass median. FHP says his truck overturned, ejecting him into the southbound lane.

Another driver attempted to swerve but ended up running over the man.

The man was killed in the accident. The crash remains under investigation.