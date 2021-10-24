FHP: Man crossing street near UCF dies after being struck by vehicle

article

A pedestrian crossing University Boulevard near the University of Central Florida (UCF) died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the incident happened Saturday just before midnight at University Boulevard and Lake Lynda Drive in Orange County.

They said that a vehicle was traveling westbound on University Boulevard while a pedestrian was attempting to cross the same street not in a crosswalk or at an intersection.

The front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was identified as a 19-year-old male, troopers said. He later died at a hospital.

FHP continues to investigate this crash.

