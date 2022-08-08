FHP: Florida woman, 72, killed in Osceola County head-on crash

A 72-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a crash in Osceola County Sunday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

According to troopers, the crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on State Road 60 near Peavine Road. FHP said a 40-year-old West Palm Beach woman traveling in a Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on SR-60, when she reportedly entered the westbound lane.

Both drivers tried to swerve to avoid a collision, but FHP said the Honda Accord ended up hitting the 72-year-old's Kia Spectra head-on. She died at the scene. The West Palm Beach woman was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center with serous injuries.

Both women were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.