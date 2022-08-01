FHP: Deadly crash shuts down eastbound traffic on I-4 near Sanford

Drivers should expect major delays on Interstate 4 near Sanford due to a deadly crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday morning. All eastbound lanes on I-4 are blocked from Lake Mary Boulevard to County Road 46A.

According to information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol, one person has been killed in the crash, which happened just before 6 a.m.

Troopers are working to learn what led to the crash.

Traffic is being diverted at Lake Mary Boulevard and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route in that area.



