FHP: Car that appeared to be racing hits tree, passenger dies

The passenger of a vehicle that appeared to be racing through U.S. 192 is dead after the vehicle crashed into a tree, troopers reported.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a BMW vehicle was traveling westbound on U.S. 192, approaching Interstate 4 (I-4), when the crash occurred on Sunday morning. Witnesses said it looked like the vehicle was racing another BMW that was also traveling westbound on U.S. 192.

FHP said that the vehicle then lost control and left the roadway. The right side of the vehicle struck a tree.

The driver, 32-year-old Wilfredo Lanzo-Torres, reportedly suffered serious injuries. His passenger, 27-year-old John Viera Sanatana, suffered fatal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending against Lanzo-Torres, FHP said.

