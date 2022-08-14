FHP: 70-year-old woman killed in wrong-way driver crash

article

A 70-year-old woman from New Smyrna Beach was killed after another driver crashed into her head-on going the wrong-way.

Troopers say 27-year-old man was driving a Kia Optima west, but in the eastbound outside lane on State Road 44, near Taganana Drive.

The 70-year-old woman in a Sienna, also on SR 44, was coming from the opposite direction when the driver of the Optima, going the wrong way, crashed into her according to a report.

The 27-year-old was taken to Halifax Health with critical injuries, while the 70-year-old woman was transported but later pronounced deceased.