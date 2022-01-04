FHP: 57-year-old bicyclist killed by pickup truck in Brevard hit-and-run

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a hit-and-run crash that killed a 57-year-old man.

FHP says the crash happened on Tuesday around 10 a.m. on SR-A1A and Harmony Place. They say a pickup truck hit the man and left the scene.

The driver was stopped a few miles from the crash site.

MORE NEWS: Florida man handcuffed after refusing to leave Gov. DeSantis press conference

"Thanks to some alert witnesses, law enforcement was able to stop the vehicle of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Brevard County. FHP is talking to the driver suspected of crashing into and killing a 57-year-old man, riding a bicycle and leaving the scene," FHP tweeted.

MORE NEWS: New COVID-19 variant named IHU discovered in France

The driver has since been arrested. The crash remains under investigation.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.