FHP: 21 tickets issued to drivers speeding on the first day of I-4 express lanes

Since the I-4 express lanes opened today, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has been conducting enforcement efforts within the new lanes in Orange and Seminole counties.

According to FHP, the preliminary numbers show that 21 tickets have been issued to drivers exceeding the speed limit within the express lanes today.

The troopers also stopped two vehicles for going 99 mph in 60 mph zones.

FHP will be conducting another traffic enforcement tomorrow and reminds drivers that speed may cause fatalities.