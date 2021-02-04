FHP: 2 killed in early morning crash on US-27 in Clermont

Two people were killed in a crash on Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened on US-27 northbound in Clermont at Frank Jarrell Road and Lake Louisa Road. All lanes were blocked as officials investigate the scene.

"One SUV is completely wedged under this semi truck," said FOX 35's Kristin Giannas.

The northbound side of US-27 is completely shut down.

Drivers can take the 429 northbound or the 33 northbound as alternates. This is going to affect you if you are leaving the Four Corners area heading toward Oakland, Clermont or State Road 50.