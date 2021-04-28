FHP: 17-year-old girl killed in head-on crash in Orange County

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a crash that killed a teenage girl.

Troopers arrived on the scene in Orange County at 6:55 a.m. The crash occurred on Plymouth Sorrento Road and Bosh Road.

According to FHP, a 47-year-old man was driving a pickup truck southbound Plymouth Sorrento Road and the teen was driving northbound. For an unknown reason, the pickup truck traveled into the northbound lane, hitting the teenager driver head-on.

She died at AdventHealth, FHP says.

The crash remains under investigation.

