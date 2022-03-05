FHP: 1 woman killed, 2 injured, one of them a child, in Orange County crash

article

One woman is dead, and two persons, one of them a minor, were injured and taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Orlando, Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, the incident happened at the intersection of Edgewood Ranch Road and Old Winter Garden Road at 7 a.m.

The report said that one of the vehicles was traveling on Edgewood Ranch Road north when her car was struck on the left side by the front of an SUV.

The 58-year-old Orlando woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two persons were transported to AdventHealth South with minor injuries, troopers said.

FHP is investigating this crash.