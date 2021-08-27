FHP: 1 dead, 1 injured after being ejected in Orange County crash

article

One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a crash in Orange County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling eastbound on Colonial Drive. According to witnesses, the driver attempted to change lanes and lost control.

The vehicle overturned, ejecting the two people inside.

One person died. The other was taken to Orlando Health with serious injuries. It's not known which person was driving at the time.

The crash remains under investigation.