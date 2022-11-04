Federal fugitive arrested while on family vacation at Disney World

article

A New York City fugitive with multiple federal warrants was arrested by authorities after being spotted at Walt Disney World while on vacation with his family.

Quashon Burton, 32, was spotted at Disney's Animal Kingdom by an off-duty United States Inspection Agent on Oct. 20. The special agent said he recognized Burton — citing a distinctive "H" tattoo on his neck — because he was personally involved in the case, according to an arrest affidavit.

Disney World security was able to locate Burton who was at the bus stop with two of his family members.

Deputies arrived at the bus stop and verified Burton's identity based on a photo the special agent shared and advised Burton they'd need to speak with him.

Burton reportedly resisted arrest and had to be taken down by a deputy. He also allegedly "refused" to identify himself during the investigation, according to deputies.

Burton was taken into custody.