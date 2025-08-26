Federal agent injured in Florida during arrest of man in U.S. illegally, Polk sheriff says

The Brief A Homeland Security Investigations agent was injured in Polk County while arresting a man accused of entering the U.S. illegally, authorities said. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said suspect Denis Corea Miranda fought agents before capture. Judd blames what he called a "broken immigration system" and vowed state prosecution before Miranda's deportation.



A federal immigration agent was injured Tuesday in Polk County while attempting to arrest a man accused of entering the country illegally, authorities said.

Federal agent injured during 5-minute fight: Judd

What we know:

Authorities said a Homeland Security Investigations agent was injured on Tuesday in Polk County while trying to take a 21-year-old man into custody on immigration-related charges.

Sheriff Grady Judd identified the suspect as Denis Corea Miranda, who allegedly resisted arrest. Sheriff Judd said Miranda fought with the agent for about five minutes during the arrest in Lakeland. A second agent used pepper spray to subdue him, but Miranda ran into nearby woods before being captured with the help of deputies, Judd said.

Two other people with Miranda cooperated and were detained without incident.

The federal agent sustained a serious shoulder injury and was hospitalized, Judd said, but is expected to recover.

Authorities released a booking photo showing Miranda smiling while standing with deputies.

Miranda is facing state charges and could later face federal deportation proceedings.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a detailed list of the charges Miranda faces in Florida, nor have they clarified the specific federal warrant that prompted the attempted arrest. It is also unclear exactly how many times Miranda has entered the U.S. illegally. Federal authorities have not yet publicly commented on the case.

The backstory:

Judd used the arrest to underscore his criticism of the nation’s immigration system, which he has long described as inadequate. He argued that earlier deportations could have prevented the confrontation that injured a federal agent and consumed significant taxpayer resources.

Big picture view:

Florida officials, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have directed local law enforcement agencies to assist ICE in enforcing immigration law.

Judd said his office works closely with ICE field leaders in Florida, though he has voiced frustration in the past with federal recruitment tactics targeting local deputies. He framed the Polk County incident as an example of larger immigration enforcement challenges.

‘This guy has lots of charges’

What they're saying:

Sheriff Judd said Miranda has a criminal history in California and Texas dating back to 2021, when he allegedly first entered the country illegally.

"This guy has a lot of charges," Judd said. "He’s been caught at least twice before entering this country illegally, and nothing was done. Now he’s injured federal agents trying to do their job."

Judd said Miranda will face state charges in Florida before any federal deportation proceedings.

"Upon conviction, he’ll go to state prison, and when he gets out, then he’ll be deported," Judd said.

The sheriff also noted the cost to taxpayers, citing manpower, medical treatment and legal expenses.

"It’s cost the taxpayers untold hundreds of thousands of dollars before all of this is over with," he said. "And it never should have happened in the first place."

The sheriff said it was the first time, to his knowledge, that a federal immigration agent had been injured in the line of duty in Polk County.

What's next:

Miranda faces multiple felony charges in Florida, including battery on a law enforcement officer.

