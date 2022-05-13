Expand / Collapse search

FDOT: Westbound SR-408 reopens after trailer overturns

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 3:49PM
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - An overturned travel trailer temporarily closed the westbound lanes of SR-408 at Crystal Lake Drive Friday afternoon, according to Florida Department of Transportation.

Crews were seen pushing the debris off the road. Traffic was backed up to SR-551/Goldenrod Road. Less than an hour later, more lanes reopened to ease the backup.

