FDOT to add barriers to stop drivers from cutting over grassy I-4 median

With drivers regularly making dangerous maneuvers over a grass median from State Road 417 to Interstate 4 near Walt Disney World Resort, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) says it plans to build a barrier there.

FOX 35 News first reported on the dangerous driving in May. Dozens of cars could be seen crossing through the grass and mud just to cut ahead of traffic.

"I think it’s dangerous for the people on I-4, and I think it’s kind of dumb for the people coming off of 417," said Patrick Rafferty, who uses the exit regularly.

On Wednesday, a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) could be seen pulling someone over right next to one of the makeshift dirt paths. FOX 35 asked the FHP about the problem last month, and a spokesperson said they would be doing more patrols there.

People caught driving over the median can receive a $166 ticket.

"It has been occurring for several years, but it’s definitely gotten worse in the past couple of years because of the traffic congestion that’s increased in that area," said Cindi Lane, a spokesperson for FDOT.

FDOT was already working on a resurfacing project in the area. Now it also plans to build a barrier up and down the median to stop people from cutting across.

Not only is it dangerous, FDOT says the merging makes bad traffic even worse. Some drivers want to see even more done about the traffic in the area, like widening the road.

"I’ve lived here for 18 years, and somehow we went from a two-lane road to the worst exit in all of Florida," Rafferty said. "Somebody thought it was a good idea to merge all these highways in the same place."

FDOT says it's already working on the median. It plans to start building the barrier in July, then it could take a couple of months to finish.