Defiant protesters repaint Pulse Memorial crosswalk in rainbow colors after state covers it

Protesters returned to the Pulse Memorial crosswalk in downtown Orlando this week after state crews painted over the rainbow-colored markings, sparking renewed outrage from LGBTQ+ advocates and local residents.

Memorial or political messaging?

What we know:

Volunteers repainted the crosswalk, drawing support from passing motorists.

The rainbow crosswalk was originally installed in 2017, a year after the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people, and had stood for eight years with city and county approval. City leaders and Pulse nightclub survivors see this crosswalk as a memorial to those killed on June 12, 2016.

The crosswalk is parallel to Orange Ave. (a state road) and actually crosses over Esther St. (a city road), but state officials contend that the crosswalk is part of the intersection that is maintained by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

The crosswalk was covered earlier this week by FDOT in overnight hours, citing 2025 design guidelines that require standardized crosswalk colors and discourage political messaging. State officials said they warned local officials around the state of their intentions, but the timing of the action by the FDOT came as a surprise to Orlando leaders.

The move has reignited tensions over LGBTQ+ visibility and civil disobedience in the state.

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain whether the state will repaint the crosswalk again or what legal consequences, if any, protesters might face. The long-term impact of the crosswalk dispute on the permanent Pulse Memorial, scheduled for construction in June 2027, is also unclear.

Big picture view:

Organizers framed their repainting as a stand against what they call attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, while city leaders and survivors hope the site remains a lasting memorial to the Pulse victims. Federal and state authorities have argued that this is primarily a safety issue but also that public land should not be used for any modifications that could be construed as political in nature.

‘Sick of the fascism’

What they're saying:

Organizers say their actions are a statement against what they call growing attacks on the LGBTQ+ community in Florida.

"We’re sick of the fascism that is trying to destroy our LGBTQ+ community in Florida," said Jen Cousins, one of the organizers. "This is Pulse. This is a very sacred site … we said, ‘No, we’re not going to let that happen!'"

Cousins added that she was aware of possible repercussions but was prepared to accept them, emphasizing the role of civil disobedience in standing up to what they see as injustice.

"Orlando isn't going to put up with this, right? … Our city is all about love," Cousins added. "We're not going to let this happen. We're not going to let hate live here."

Pulse survivors and local supporters expressed relief at the renewed rainbow display, but some fear the state could repaint the crosswalk again.

Officials argue painted crosswalks are distracting, political

The other side:

Recently, United States Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called for the removal of certain crosswalk designs the administration deems politically charged and distracting. Duffy said the designs are distracting to drivers and detract from the core mission of driver and pedestrian safety.

"Roads are for safety, not political messages or artwork," Duffy said.

DeSantis shared his thoughts in a post on X on Thursday, posting, "We will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes."

What's next:

City leaders have confirmed plans for a permanent Pulse Memorial, with construction expected to begin in June 2027. Survivors hope the memorial will remain intact and reflect the significance of the site.

