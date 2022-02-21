FDOT announces opening date for I-4 Express lanes
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) says it anticipates opening the newly-completed tolled lanes, known as I-4 Express to motorists on Saturday.
Crews will begin opening access points of I-4 Express early Saturday morning. All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-4 Express are anticipated to be open to traffic as soon as 10 a.m. on Saturday. FDOT released the following information regarding the tolls:
- I-4 Express will open with an introductory rate of 50 cents per tolling segment. Traveling the entire length of I-4 Express will cost $3.50 eastbound and $3.00 westbound during the introductory period.
- Following the introductory rate, toll pricing will be adjusted based on traffic volumes in I-4 Express to manage congestion. Pricing will not be a fixed rate and will vary based on the number of vehicles using I-4 Express. The current toll rate will be displayed on overhead electronic signs in advance of each entrance.
- Nonstop electronic tolling will enable motorists to pay using an active, properly mounted SunPass or other Florida-accepted transponders. No cash or TOLL-BY-PLATE option will be available. For more information, please visit i4express.com.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time in their trip for any additional congestion that may occur.
