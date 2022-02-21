FDOT announces opening date for I-4 Express lanes

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) says it anticipates opening the newly-completed tolled lanes, known as I-4 Express to motorists on Saturday.

Crews will begin opening access points of I-4 Express early Saturday morning. All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-4 Express are anticipated to be open to traffic as soon as 10 a.m. on Saturday. FDOT released the following information regarding the tolls:

I-4 Express will open with an introductory rate of 50 cents per tolling segment. Traveling the entire length of I-4 Express will cost $3.50 eastbound and $3.00 westbound during the introductory period.

Following the introductory rate, toll pricing will be adjusted based on traffic volumes in I-4 Express to manage congestion. Pricing will not be a fixed rate and will vary based on the number of vehicles using I-4 Express. The current toll rate will be displayed on overhead electronic signs in advance of each entrance.

Nonstop electronic tolling will enable motorists to pay using an active, properly mounted SunPass or other Florida-accepted transponders. No cash or TOLL-BY-PLATE option will be available. For more information, please visit i4express.com

Motorists are advised to allow extra time in their trip for any additional congestion that may occur.