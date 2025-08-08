FDLE Orlando arrests undocumented immigrant, wanted 'felon and fugitive': officials

The Brief The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Orlando recently assisted in arresting an undocumented immigrant. Officials say Arturo Perez Rodriguez is a wanted "aggravated felon and fugitive." Rodriguez's alleged prior charges include assault, bodily injury, unlawful entry into a residence and re-entry after deportation.



The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Orlando recently assisted in arresting an undocumented immigrant who officials say is a wanted "aggravated felon and fugitive."

What we know:

Authorities say Arturo Perez Rodriguez is a Mexican national and a wanted fugitive on a federal warrant out of Ohio.

Arturo Perez Rodriguez was recently taken into custody by FDLE Orlando and other partners. (Credit: FDLE Orlando)

Rodriguez's alleged prior charges include assault, bodily injury, unlawful entry into a residence and re-entry after deportation.

FDLE Orlando thanked other partners involved in the arrest for their help, including the FDLE, HSI Tampa, CBP Florida and the U.S. Marshal's Office,

What they're saying:

"An illegal alien, aggravated felon and fugitive from justice?" FDLE said in a post on X. "He's now headed back to face justice."