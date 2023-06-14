FDLE investigating shooting involving Palm Bay police officers

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a shooting involving police officers with the Palm Bay Police Department.

The shooting happened early Wednesday evening in the City of Melbourne, at the intersection of Canal Street and Hopkins Street, according to a police spokesperson.

"A preliminary investigation shows that officers were attempting to take a person into custody for an outstanding warrant. As the suspect fled from officers, the suspect presented a firearm. The officers were then forced to use lethal force," the police spokesperson said in a statement sent to FOX 35 News.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital and listed as stable. No officers were injured during the encounter.

The officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave with pay.