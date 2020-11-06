FDLE completes investigation into fatal shooting Salaythis Melvin

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has completed its investigation into the death of a man who was fatally shot by an Orange County sheriff's deputy.

The agency's findings have been turned over to the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office. It is now up to state prosecutors to decide whether Deputy James Montiel will face any charges after shooting Salaythis Melvin as he ran through a parking lot of The Florida Mall over the summer.

The incident happened on August 7. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office initially said deputies were looking for a man who was wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and who was also a person of interest in a shooting. Deputy Montiel reportedly pursued Melvin, 22, during this search and shot him in the back as he fled, killing him. The arrest affidavit claims that Melvin had a stolen gun on him.

Body camera video released of the incident showed the incident from a distant angle. Demonstrators and Melvin's family attorney claim that the body camera videos also show that the deputy who fired was not in marked clothing at the time.