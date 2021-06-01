FDLE says agent injured in Kissimmee shooting incident

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said one of its agents was injured during a shooting incident on Tuesday afternoon in Kissimmee.

It happened at the Villa Del Sol condominium complex, located at 2250 N Hoagland Blvd. The FDLE said the agent was transported to an area hospital and is expected to be released later in the day.

Four law enforcement officers were involved in an arrest attempt while investigating an alleged drug deal that had been part of a weeks-long operation.

Officials said two suspects were under surveillance at the condominium complex and one opened fire. At least two FDLE agents fired weapons and one was injured, though it remained unclear if the injuries were the result of a gunshot.

"They were thrust into a position today that no officer should be put in, but they were put in that position and had to defend themselves.," said Mark Burtnell, FDLE special agent. "It's a stark reminder of where we are nowadays in law enforcement. I'm just glad he's okay and he's safe and sound."

One of the two suspects was injured and transported to a hospital in critical condition. There remains a large police presence at the condominium complex.

