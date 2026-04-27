FBI searches for missing truck driver after multiple vehicles disappear

The Brief The FBI is seeking public assistance in the "suspicious disappearance" of 41-year-old Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez, a truck driver who vanished on April 17. Gonzalez went missing after stopping at a rest area in Grant-Valkaria. While his truck was eventually recovered in Georgia with vehicles missing, Gonzalez remains unaccounted for.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Tampa Field Office continues to search for a truck driver after his reported suspicious disappearance earlier this month.

The FBI is seeking public assistance to find Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez, 41, after he was last seen at a truck stop in Brevard County on April 17.

Missing truck, missing driver

What we know:

Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez, from Cuba, worked as a CDL driver for a trucking company transporting vehicles from Georgia to Miami.

Officials said Gonzalez picked up several vehicles from the Port of Brunswick, in Georgia before heading to South Florida to drop off the vehicles. Around 1:20 a.m., April 17, Gonzalez took a rest at a truck stop in Brevard County on I-95 in Grant-Valkaria, according to officials. GPS tracking indicated the truck left the stop at 7:49 a.m. and took a turn toward Jacksonville.

Soon after, Gonzalez was unreachable, the FBI said.

Several missing vehicles

What they're saying:

The truck was found Port Wentworth, Georgia, but Gonzalez wasn't found, the FBI said. Several vehicles were also missing from the hauler.

Former special agent with the FBI, Jennifer Coffindaffer, said organized crime groups specifically target long-haulers carrying expensive cars.

"This is a situation where they have tens of thousands of dollars of cargo in these vehicles that are now easy to see what's in them," Coffindaffer told FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte. "Other long-haul truck drivers that drive semi-trucks, per se, you can't see necessarily what's inside of them. But these cars are like flashing beacons, you know, road signs saying I'm here, and I'm vulnerable to be stolen," she said.



It happens more than you may think, Coffindaffer said.

This past February, six people were arrested after investigators said an organized crime group stole over 50 commercial vehicles with cargo inside worth nearly $8 million.



"A lot of people don't realize how many long-haul drivers go missing or murdered or are the subject of this type of organized criminal activity. But this has become one of the major areas where organized crime makes their money," said Coffindaffer.

Since the truck was found, three vehicles have been located in Florida. However, others are still vehicle, along with Gonzalez, are still missing.

What we don't know:

It's not known the amount or the value of the vehicles Gonzalez's truck was carrying.

What you can do:

Gonzalez is listed as 5 feet 11 inches and weighing around 200 pounds. He is said to have a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a tattoo on his lower right arm.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-225-5324.