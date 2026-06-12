SpaceX targets Friday morning Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is preparing to launch 29 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The mission is scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 40.
What we know:
The flight will mark the 27th mission for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster assigned to the launch.
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The booster previously supported several high-profile missions, including Axiom Space's Ax-2 and Ax-3 private astronaut missions, the European Space Agency's Euclid telescope launch, NASA's CRS-30 cargo mission, SES ASTRA 1P, Northrop Grumman's NG-21 resupply mission and 20 previous Starlink deployments.
After stage separation, the booster is expected to land on SpaceX's drone ship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Starlink constellation is designed to provide broadband internet service to customers around the world through a network of satellites in low-Earth orbit.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by SpaceX.