SpaceX targets Friday morning Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

The Brief SpaceX is set to launch 29 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral. The mission will use a first-stage booster making its 27th flight after supporting several previous space missions. After launch, the booster is expected to land on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.



SpaceX is preparing to launch 29 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission is scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 40.

What we know:

The flight will mark the 27th mission for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster assigned to the launch.

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The booster previously supported several high-profile missions, including Axiom Space's Ax-2 and Ax-3 private astronaut missions, the European Space Agency's Euclid telescope launch, NASA's CRS-30 cargo mission, SES ASTRA 1P, Northrop Grumman's NG-21 resupply mission and 20 previous Starlink deployments.

After stage separation, the booster is expected to land on SpaceX's drone ship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Starlink constellation is designed to provide broadband internet service to customers around the world through a network of satellites in low-Earth orbit.